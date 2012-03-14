Kenyan hotelier TPS' profit jumps 23 pct in 2011

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Kenyan hotelier TPS Eastern Africa posted a 23 percent jump in 2011 pretax profit to 853 million shillings ($10.35 million), thanks to a 22 percent growth in turnover during the period, it said on Wednesday.

The operator of a chain of luxury hotels, lodges and tented camps throughout east Africa, said earnings per share rose to 4.51 shillings from a restated 3.49 shillings per share a year earlier. ($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)