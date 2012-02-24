FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's TPV cleared in EU to acquire Philips TV unit
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 6 years ago

China's TPV cleared in EU to acquire Philips TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd gained EU approval on Friday to acquire Dutch group Philips Electronics’ loss-making television business to boost its market share.

Philips said in November last year that it would transfer its TV business to a joint venture with TPV, in which it would hold 30 percent and the Chinese firm 70 percent.

The European Commission said in a statement the deal would not harm competition.

“The merged entity would continue to face several strong, effective competitors,” the EU competition watchdog said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.