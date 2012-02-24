China's TPV cleared in EU to acquire Philips TV unit

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd gained EU approval on Friday to acquire Dutch group Philips Electronics’ loss-making television business to boost its market share.

Philips said in November last year that it would transfer its TV business to a joint venture with TPV, in which it would hold 30 percent and the Chinese firm 70 percent.

The European Commission said in a statement the deal would not harm competition.

“The merged entity would continue to face several strong, effective competitors,” the EU competition watchdog said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)