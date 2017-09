Nov 12 (Reuters) - TR Hotel Jardin del Mar SA :

* Reports 9-month revenue flat at 2.3 million euros

* 9-month net profit 368,000 euros versus 392,000 euros last year

* 9-month operating result down at 364,000 euros versus 376,000 euros

* 9-month occupancy rate up 11.0 percent at 80.7 percent

* 9-month available rooms number down 21.6 percent at 42,586

* 9-month revenue per room occupied up 14.8 percent at 66.72 euros Source text: bit.ly/1qDUXAp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)