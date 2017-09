(Corrects headline to say Erkan Zengin transfered to Trabzonspor not from Trabzonspor)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor :

* Agrees with Eskisehirspor on Erkan Zengin transfer

* To pay 2.3 million euros ($2.7 million) cancellation fee to Eskisehirspor ($1 = 0.8490 euros)