Jan 15 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor :

* Signs Ugur Demirok from Akhisar Belediye Sport Club for three and a half year

* Pays 1.5 million lira ($652,742) cancellation fee to Akhisar Belediye Sport Club

* Deal includes player Kadir Keles’s transfer to Akhisar Belediye Sport Club free of charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.2980 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)