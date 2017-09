Feb 3 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol letmecilii Ticaret AS :

* Signs Aytac Kara from Eskisehirspor for 4.5 years

* To pay 2.1 million euros ($2.4 million) cancellation fee to Eskisehirspor

* Player Mustafa Yumlu will be temporarily transferred to Eskisehirspor for the second part of the 2014-2015 season, without charge, with 1 million euro call option

