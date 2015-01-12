FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's TradAir raises $15 mln from Long Ridge, other VCs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's TradAir raises $15 mln from Long Ridge, other VCs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Israel’s TradAir, a provider of foreign exchange trading technology, raised $15 million in a funding round led by new investor Long Ridge Equity Partners of New York.

TradAir’s existing venture capital investors, Carmel Ventures and Genesis Partners, also participated in the round. The new financing will enable TradAir to further develop its technology capabilities, the company said on Monday.

TradAir’s technology, which can be integrated into existing trading systems, provides traders with insight into deal flows and market liquidity, allowing them to make strategic decisions on pricing and hedging.

Concurrent with Long Ridge’s investment, Cliff Lewis will join TradAir as chairman. Lewis formerly served as chief executive of Currenex, a foreign exchange trading platform acquired by State Street in 2007. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.