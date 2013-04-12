US says Japan pledges action on auto, insurance in Asia-Pacific trade talks

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to a “robust package of actions and agreements” to address U.S. concerns over access to its auto and insurance markets as part of a deal paving the way for Tokyo to join the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks, Acting U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said on Friday.

“We are pleased to welcome Japan’s participation in the TPP negotiations pending a consensus agreement among the current TPP members and the completion of our respective domestic processes,” Marantis said in a statement.

All 11 countries currently participating in the TPP talks have to agree to Japan’s request to join, but getting U.S. support was Tokyo’s biggest hurdle.