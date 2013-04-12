FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US says Japan pledges action on auto, insurance in Asia-Pacific trade talks
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

US says Japan pledges action on auto, insurance in Asia-Pacific trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to a “robust package of actions and agreements” to address U.S. concerns over access to its auto and insurance markets as part of a deal paving the way for Tokyo to join the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks, Acting U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said on Friday.

“We are pleased to welcome Japan’s participation in the TPP negotiations pending a consensus agreement among the current TPP members and the completion of our respective domestic processes,” Marantis said in a statement.

All 11 countries currently participating in the TPP talks have to agree to Japan’s request to join, but getting U.S. support was Tokyo’s biggest hurdle.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.