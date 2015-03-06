Infrastructure investors launch global trade body

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Nineteen leading investors in infrastructure have launched a global trade body to support engagement with governments and regulators.

The group is called the Global Infrastructure Investor Association and has backing from founding members including Allianz Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Dutch pension fund PGGM.

The founders collectively manage 2.4 trillion euros ($2.61 trillion) in assets under management, 177 billion euros of which is invested in infrastructure, the GIIA said in a statement on Friday.

“Infrastructure as an asset class has emerged from within alternative assets into its own distinct class,” said GIIA spokesperson Lonneke Löwik.

“Private investors in this asset class are likely going to play a crucial role in the coming decades as existing infrastructure across the globe requires updating and new infrastructure is created.” ($1 = 0.9188 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)