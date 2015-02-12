Canada seeks WTO panel on Chinese tariffs on dissolving pulp

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada is asking the World Trade Organization to set up a panel to probe what Ottawa calls China’s discriminatory anti-dumping measures on Canadian dissolving pulp, Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Thursday.

Canada says China broke WTO rules when it imposed anti-dumping duties in November 2013 and April 2014 on the pulp, a cellulosic material used to produce rayon, a cotton substitute.

Among the companies that say they have been hurt by the duties are Tembec Inc and Fortress Paper Ltd.

China is Canada’s top foreign market for dissolving pulp, importing C$317 million ($254 million) worth in 2013, according to the Canadian trade ministry.

Almost half of Canada’s 750,000 tonne production of the material went to China in 2013.