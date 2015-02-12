FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada seeks WTO panel on Chinese tariffs on dissolving pulp
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canada seeks WTO panel on Chinese tariffs on dissolving pulp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada is asking the World Trade Organization to set up a panel to probe what Ottawa calls China’s discriminatory anti-dumping measures on Canadian dissolving pulp, Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Thursday.

Canada says China broke WTO rules when it imposed anti-dumping duties in November 2013 and April 2014 on the pulp, a cellulosic material used to produce rayon, a cotton substitute.

Among the companies that say they have been hurt by the duties are Tembec Inc and Fortress Paper Ltd.

China is Canada’s top foreign market for dissolving pulp, importing C$317 million ($254 million) worth in 2013, according to the Canadian trade ministry.

Almost half of Canada’s 750,000 tonne production of the material went to China in 2013.

$1=$1.25 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.