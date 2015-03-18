FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will press China on bank cybersecurity rules -U.S. official
March 18, 2015

U.S. will press China on bank cybersecurity rules -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will continue to push China on its new bank cybersecurity rules until the country backs down, the deputy U.S. trade representative said on Wednesday.

Deputy Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said he raised the issue with Chinese officials during a visit last week.

“There are a lot of angles that are being used here and we’re going to keep pursuing it at the highest levels until we get a satisfactory resolution,” he told the National Lieutenant Governors Association. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

