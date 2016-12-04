WTO environmental trade talks fail

GENEVA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Talks on scrapping import tariffs on environment-related exports worth more than $1 trillion collapsed at the World Trade Organization on Sunday, with disagreement among the 18 trade ministers on which goods to include, ranging from bicycles to gas turbines.

"The participants will now return to capitals to consider next steps," the co-chairs of the talks, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely)