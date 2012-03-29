FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas loses Geneva trade finance head
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 6 years ago

BNP Paribas loses Geneva trade finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 29 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas’ Geneva-based managing director and head of trade finance, Jacques-Olivier Thomann, has left his role, according to several banking sources.

Thomann’s decision to leave was a personal choice, and his successor will be revealed shortly, according to a BNP Paribas source, adding that he has accepted an advisory role at the bank’s Paris headquarters.

BNP Paribas is one of the most active banks in trade finance, an industry that has come under increasing pressure from Basel regulations on capital adequacy and from a shortage of dollar liquidity among European banks.

Last week Thomann told Reuters the bank was planning to launch a fund this year to drum up new liquidity for trade finance.

Thomann is also president of industry body the Geneva Trading and Shipping Association. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Robin Bleeker and Pascal Schmuck; Editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.