7 months ago
January 23, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

WTO deal on importing generic medicines comes into force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization agreement allowing poor countries to import generic medicines came into force on Monday, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo told Reuters, after the deal reached the required two-thirds support of WTO members.

The original 1995 WTO rules allowed governments to produce generic medicines for their domestic markets without the patent owners' consent. But that meant poorer countries without manufacturing capacity could not get those drugs.

In 2003, WTO members agreed to give such countries a temporary waiver, which effectively became a permanent part of the WTO rules on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

