Nike CEO Parker says can create jobs if Asia trade pact passes
May 8, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Nike CEO Parker says can create jobs if Asia trade pact passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Sports shoe maker Nike’s Chief Executive Mark Parker said on Friday that the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership would eliminate duties and free up funds the company could use to create 10,000 U.S. jobs.

“It creates an opportunity for us to create jobs, to drive economic growth for the company, and to really push innovation - not just in terms of what shoes we make or what apparel - but actually how we make those products,” Parker said in an interview on CNBC. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

