September 27, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Russia likely to contest EU energy rules at WTO-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moscow is likely to challenge European Union rules that restrict Russian gas company Gazprom’s control of its European pipeline assets by contesting them at the World Trade Organization, a government source said on Thursday.

The rules, known as the Third Energy Package, are an irritant in Russia-EU relations. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia - which joined the WTO in August - was looking into whether the EU rules were subject to WTO regulation.

“We have not finished the study yet but in all likelihood it (the Third Energy Package) is (subject to WTO rules),” the source said. “If the WTO rules are applicable to the Third Energy Package, as well as other measures restricting Russian imports, we will contest them at the WTO.”

