FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pacific trading partners increasingly confident of deal-Amari
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Pacific trading partners increasingly confident of deal-Amari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pacific trading partners are increasingly confident of reaching a final deal on a sweeping trade pact at talks in Atlanta, Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said he had informed Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a deal was expected.

Other ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership share or “are starting to share” the view that a deal is within reach, Amari said. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.