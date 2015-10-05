FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says Pacific trade deal offers limited access to dairy market
October 5, 2015

Canada says Pacific trade deal offers limited access to dairy market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday that a major trade deal agreed by 12 Pacific nations would only allow limited access to protected Canadian domestic dairy and poultry markets, a politically sensitive issue ahead of the Oct. 19 election.

Officials said the deal would offer up just 3.25 percent of the Canadian dairy market over five years and around 2 percent of the poultry market. Farmers said during the negotiations that they could be crippled if Canada offered up too much. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

