U.S. discussing currency provisions with TPP partners -official
July 29, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. discussing currency provisions with TPP partners -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks to reach an agreement on currency policy with all its partners in a potential Asia-Pacific trade pact, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“We are discussing with all of our TPP partners provisions to promote our mutual interest in preventing unfair currency practices,” the official said, referring to the Trans Pacific Partnership deal that would deepen America’s trade ties with Asia.

“The currency provisions we are developing in the context of TPP would promote greater accountability of currency policies,” the official said by email in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Krista Hughes in Lahaina, Hawaii; Editing by Sandra Maler)

