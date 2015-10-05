FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator Hatch says TPP 'appears to fall woefully short'
October 5, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senator Hatch says TPP 'appears to fall woefully short'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch said on Monday the Trans-Pacific Partnership “appears to fall woefully short” of objectives laid out in a bipartisan Trade Promotion Authority in which congress sets objectives for trade talks.

“Closing a deal is an achievement for our nation only if it works for the American people and can pass Congress by meeting the high-standard objectives laid out in bipartisan Trade Promotion Authority,” Hatch, a Republican from Utah, said in a statement. “While the details are still emerging, unfortunately I am afraid this deal appears to fall woefully short.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)

