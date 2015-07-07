TPP ministerial meeting set for July 28-31 in Hawaii -USTR

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The United States will host a meeting of trade ministers from a proposed Asia-Pacific trade bloc at the end of July, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

Ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP will meet in Maui, Hawaii, from July 28 to 31, the USTR’s office said in a statement.

The meeting is likely to mark the final stage in the TPP negotiations, a massive trade pact covering 40 percent of the world’s economy. The trade deal extending from Canada to New Zealand would potentially raise annual global economic output by nearly $300 billion. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Walsh and Sandra Maler)