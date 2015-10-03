FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese minister says Pacific trading partners closing in on trade deal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japanese minister says Pacific trading partners closing in on trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday negotiators are close to resolving major sticking points to reach a sweeping Pacific Rim trade deal.

Talks on auto trade were one step away from completion, while Japan, Canada and Mexico were near to concluding an agreement on dairy trade. Outstanding dairy issues were between the United States and New Zealand, he said.

Negotiators hope to wrap up Trans-Pacific Partnership talks this week. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.