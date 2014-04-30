Progress on TPP deal with U.S. but a gap remains -Japan official

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States have made progress on a two-way trade deal but a gap remains and effort is needed to come to a final compromise, a top official in Japan’s cabinet said on Wednesday.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, senior vice-minister of the Cabinet Office, told reporters in New York the two countries were in the “last stretch” of a deal vital to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation bloc that would extend from Asia to Latin America.

“I believe there was some progress” in talks last week, though “of course there still remains a gap and we have to make efforts to come to a compromise,” he said through a translator, after presenting at a conference. “The last stretch is not going to be easy.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)