Obama says he is confident U.S. Congress will approve TPP
October 6, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says he is confident U.S. Congress will approve TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told a group of business leaders on Tuesday that he is confident his administration will be able to win approval from Congress for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

Obama said he plans to make a broad case to the public on the merits of the TPP agreement as well as to mayors, governors and other constituencies, making for a long, “healthy” discussion before the deal comes to a vote in Congress.

“I‘m also confident that the case to be made for why this is good for America is sufficiently strong, that ultimately we’re going to get this done,” Obama said in brief public remarks at the U.S. Agriculture Department. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

