Republican Senator Portman opposes TPP trade deal in present form

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman on Thursday said he opposes the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in its present form, dealing a significant blow to the pact just a day after officials from 12 countries signed it.

Portman, from Ohio, said the Pacific trade deal fails to meet the needs of his state’s workers because it lacks an enforceable provision to fight currency manipulation and because of new, less-stringent country-of-origin rules for auto parts.