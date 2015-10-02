Pacific trade ministers extend talks through Saturday

ATLANTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pacific trade ministers will extend talks on a free trade deal between a dozen nations through Saturday in a bid to reach a final agreement, representatives from Japan and Mexico said on Thursday.

Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said the extension showed ministers thought there was a chance of reaching a deal.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters: “No-one wants to leave without an agreement.” (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Kevin Krolicki; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)