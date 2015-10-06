FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate leader McConnell cites 'troubling parts' to TPP
October 6, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate leader McConnell cites 'troubling parts' to TPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday there were “a number of troubling parts” to the deal for a sweeping Pacific free trade pact, but senators were still examining the agreement reached by 12 countries.

“We’re in the process, all of us, of reading the Trans-Pacific partnership agreement. I don’t have any observation to make, only that there are a number of troubling parts of it that we’re all taking a look at,” McConnell told reporters in the Capitol.

The Kentucky Republican did not identify which parts of the agreement were troubling him. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

