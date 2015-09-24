FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls Atlanta meeting to wrap up Pacific trade pact
September 24, 2015

U.S. calls Atlanta meeting to wrap up Pacific trade pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States has called ministers from the 12 nations negotiating a Pacific trade deal for a meeting Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in a bid to finish the pact, a key part of the U.S. administration's engagement with Asia.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) seeks to cut trade barriers and set common standards for 40 percent of the world economy and will be a legacy-defining achievement for U.S. President Barack Obama.

The U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement the United States would host the ministers in Atlanta.

The last ministerial talks, in July, stumbled over dairy trade, monopoly periods for next-generation, biologic drugs and rules of origin for autos. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)

