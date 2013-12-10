No Trans-Pacific trade agreement yet, ministers to meet next month

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ministers in Trans-Pacific trade talks said on Tuesday they had made ‘substantial progress’ during a four-day meeting in Singapore but have not reached a final agreement and will meet again next month.

“Over the course of this meeting, we identified potential landing zones for the key issues in this text,” said U.S Trade Representative Michael Froman, reading from a joint press release at the end of the meeting, which was held in Singapore.

He said the countries would continue “intensive disucssions” and meeet again in January.