GENEVA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s announcement that it intends to raise hundreds of tariff ceilings may have an impact on the wider trading system, U.S. ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke said on Wednesday.

“We are very concerned about the systemic implications of what Ukraine is contemplating and I would say that there’s a broad diversity of WTO members that are concerned about what Ukraine is contemplating,” Punke told reporters in Geneva.