BRUSSELS, June 26 The European Union would
retaliate if European steelmakers suffered collateral damage
from import restrictions the administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump is considering, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom
said on Monday.
A U.S. investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports
pose a rise to U.S. national security is nearly done.
The focus is mainly cheap imports from China, but EU Trade
Commissioner Malmstrom said EU industry could be damaged in the
process.
"We would have to see if that measure is in compliance with
the WTO of course and if it hits us like it could we will of
course retaliate. Exactly how and when I will not answer now,
but we are making preparations," EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom
told a news conference.
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows the
president to impose restrictions for reasons of national
security and has only been used twice before, to investigate oil
in 1999 and iron and steel in 2001.
The Trump administration has started a similar investigation
into imports of aluminium.
"If worse comes to worse, that there would be a general
inclusion of steel tariffs under this 232 provision, that would
be very bad for Europe. We are a friend and ally of the United
States and we feel we would be unjustifiably hit by this,"
Malmstrom said.
The EU trade chief said she understood U.S. concerns about
steel overcapacity in China and was prepared to work with the
Americans to tackle this issue.
Malmstrom was speaking at the presentation of an EU report
on barriers to trade and investment. It found that 36 new
obstacles had been created by trading partners in 2016, an
increase of about 10 percent, with the greatest increases due to
measures in Russia, India, Switzerland and China.
Malmstrom said the EU would urge leaders at the upcoming G20
summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 to resist protectionism.
Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in March
dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing
to an increasingly protectionist United States.
