WTO rules against Argentina licensing rules in row with US, EU, Japan
August 22, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

WTO rules against Argentina licensing rules in row with US, EU, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute panel ruled against Argentina on Friday in a 2012 case brought by the United States, European Union, and Japan against Argentine import licensing rules used to restrict imports.

The three trade powers argued that Argentina did not grant licenses to importers automatically, as required under WTO rules, allowing it to shield its vulnerable economy. The case was part of a tit-for-tat trade war in which the government seized control of oil firm YPF from its Spanish parent Repsol.

The panel of three independent arbitrators found that Argentina licensing rules violate GATT agreement and called on the government of Cristina Fernandez to bring them into line with international trade rules.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

