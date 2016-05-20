EU appeals in WTO biodiesel dispute with Argentina

GENEVA, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Union has appealed against a World Trade Organization ruling against anti-dumping duties it imposed on imports of Argentinian biodiesel, the WTO said in a statement on Friday.

Argentina brought the complaint in 2013, saying the EU was using protectionism to block a major export, costing it $1.6 billion in lost sales per year.

A WTO dispute panel backed several of Argentina’s claims in March, but said the EU regulation at the heart of the dispute did not violate WTO rules. (Reporting by Tom Miles)