Canada launches WTO complaint against US on paper duties

GENEVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Canada has filed a complaint against the United States over countervailing duties imposed on imports of supercalendered or glossy printing paper, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday.

In its proceeding filed on Wednesday, Canada said the U.S. measures were inconsistent with several provisions of the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days in which to settle the dispute through bilateral talks, after which Canada could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)