FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada launches WTO complaint against US on paper duties
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 31, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Canada launches WTO complaint against US on paper duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Canada has filed a complaint against the United States over countervailing duties imposed on imports of supercalendered or glossy printing paper, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday.

In its proceeding filed on Wednesday, Canada said the U.S. measures were inconsistent with several provisions of the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days in which to settle the dispute through bilateral talks, after which Canada could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.