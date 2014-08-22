FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China appeals WTO ruling on solar panel dispute with US - WTO
August 22, 2014

China appeals WTO ruling on solar panel dispute with US - WTO

GENEVA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China has appealed against a WTO dispute panel report on anti-dumping duties applied on certain Chinese products by the United States, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Friday.

The appeal covers products including solar panels, wind towers, thermal and coated paper, certain lawn groomers, kitchen shelving, steel sinks and cylinders, line pipes, and aluminium extrusions.

It was not immediately clear why China lodged the appeal. WTO judges in the case ruled last month that the United States broke its rules in imposing hefty duties on Chinese steel products, solar panels and a range of other goods that Washington argues enjoyed government subsidies. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)

