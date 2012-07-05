US files complaint against China auto duties - WTO

GENEVA, July 5 (Reuters) - The United States has filed a trade complaint against China for imposing duties on U.S.-made autos, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday.

“We have now received formal notification from the U.S.,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told Reuters.

Earlier in Washington, a senior U.S. official said the United States would file a complaint against China on Thursday with the Geneva-based trade watchdog for imposing duties on more than $3 billion worth of U.S.-made autos. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)