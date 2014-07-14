FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO rules against U.S. import tariffs on China steel, solar panels
July 14, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

WTO rules against U.S. import tariffs on China steel, solar panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - World Trade Organisation judges found on Monday that the United States had violated global trade rules by imposing import duties on a range of Chinese steel products and solar panels that Washington asserted had government subsidies.

But the three-member panel also rejected some of the Chinese arguments against the U.S. countervailing duties in the $7.2 billion dispute brought in May 2012, which has echoes in Washington’s trade relations with other countries.

Reporting by Robert Evans; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

