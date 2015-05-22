Trades in Tradedoubler after Gravity4 bid will not be cancelled-Stockholm bourse

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Trades in Swedish online marketing firm Tradedoubler’s made after U.S. peer Gravity4 announced on Wednesday an offer to buy Tradedoubler will not be cancelled, a Stockholm bourse spokesman said on Friday.

Tradedoubler’s shares were suspended on Wednesday after they soared 53 percent. Gravity4 on Thursday cancelled the bid.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said separately on Friday it had forbidden Gravity4’s bid as it did not comply with Swedish takeover rules. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)