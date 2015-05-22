FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trades in Tradedoubler after Gravity4 bid will not be cancelled-Stockholm bourse
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 22, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Trades in Tradedoubler after Gravity4 bid will not be cancelled-Stockholm bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Trades in Swedish online marketing firm Tradedoubler’s made after U.S. peer Gravity4 announced on Wednesday an offer to buy Tradedoubler will not be cancelled, a Stockholm bourse spokesman said on Friday.

Tradedoubler’s shares were suspended on Wednesday after they soared 53 percent. Gravity4 on Thursday cancelled the bid.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said separately on Friday it had forbidden Gravity4’s bid as it did not comply with Swedish takeover rules. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.