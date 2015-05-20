Gravity4 says raises offer for Sweden's Tradedoubler, shares suspended again

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. online marketing firm Gravity4 said on Wednesday it had raised an offer for Swedish peer Tradedoubler to 565 million crowns ($67.7 million), but Tradedoubler declined to confirm any formal takeover bid had been made.

Shares in Tradedoubler soared on Gravity4’s statement before being suspended for a second time in less than a week.

Tradedoubler said last week it had received a letter from Gravity4 stating its interest in buying shares in the company, adding that no formal takeover offer had been presented.

Tradedoubler Chief Executive Matthias Stadelmeyer declined to comment on Wednesday whether Gravity4 had since then made any formal offer for the Swedish company.

“This is a matter to be handled by the board of directors of Tradedoubler ... The situation is investigated together with the stock exchange in Stockholm. Once that is all clear we will issue a press release,” he told Reuters.

Gurbaksh Chahal, founder and chief executive of Gravity4, was not available for comment.

Gravity4 said in a statement it had doubled a previous offer to 565 million crowns, corresponding to 13.40 crowns per Tradedoubler share. However, it said half of the offer would consist of stock in the unlisted company, raising the question how these shares would be valued.

Two weeks ago Gravity4 said it was making a $350 million bid for Rocket Fuel. Rocket Fuel’s board rejected the offer, saying it was “not credible, highly conditional and inconsistent with customary public company transactions”.

The company’s latest acquisition was that of Swedish adX Search on May 4.

Tradedoubler shares have soared over 60 percent since the company confirmed Gravity4’s interest in the company on Friday.

The shares were suspended for a few hours on Friday. ($1 = 8.3390 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by David Evans)