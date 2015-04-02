FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Playtech to buy trading platform TradeFX for $224 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 2, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Playtech to buy trading platform TradeFX for $224 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)

April 2 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it would buy a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd for 208 million euros ($224.4 million) in cash to enter the trading platform and payment services market.

Playtech will buy a 91.1 percent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX with an earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance.

Consolidation activity in the gambling industry has gathered steam as increases in taxes and regulations in some of the biggest markets is hurting companies.

TradeFX is majority owned by a trust for the benefit of Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, Playtech’s largest shareholder with a stake of about 33.6 percent.

“Teddy Sagi has proved to be a good source of deal flow which have contributed strongly to Playtech’s success for the benefit of all shareholders,” analysts at Cenkos Securities wrote in a note.

The deal is expected to close in May and would immediately add to its earnings, Playtech said on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity is the sole sponsor and a joint financial adviser for the deal while UBS Investment Bank is a joint financial adviser.

Shares in the company were up 4.3 percent at 809.5 pence at 0727 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.