9 months ago
Fed Circuit deals blow to Adidas in trademark fight with church
#Westlaw News
November 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

Fed Circuit deals blow to Adidas in trademark fight with church

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court ruled on Monday ruled that the Christian Faith and Fellowship Church's "Add a Zero" fundraising slogan has been used in interstate commerce, denying a challenge to its trademark by global athletic goods giant Adidas AG.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said there was no "de minimis" exception to the Lanham Act's use-in-commerce requirement and the Illinois-based church's sale to an out-of-state parishioner of just two hats embroidered with its slogan was sufficient.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gcUquJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
