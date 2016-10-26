'Snap' trademark fight waged ahead of Snapchat IPO

Snap Inc, the newly named parent company of U.S. messaging and photo-sharing app Snapchat is facing a new lawsuit claiming it stole the trade name and reputation of an online dating services company called Snap Interactive Inc.

In a trademark lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Snap Interactive said the harm it is suffering is heightened by Snap's plans to go public next year in what is expected to be one of the biggest tech initial public offerings of the year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fgWYYd