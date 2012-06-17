FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Trade Me says majority shareholder to cut stake
June 17, 2012

NZ's Trade Me says majority shareholder to cut stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper company Fairfax Media Ltd is to reduce its majority stake in New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd.

Fairfax will sell 15 percent of the company to an investment bank, reducing its stake to 51 percent, Trade Me said on Monday.

It said the price was being determined through a book build.

Trade Me shares were on trading halt, having closed at NZ$3.56 on Friday, from an initial public offering price of NZ$2.70 in December.

On the last trade priced the stake is worth around NZ$211 million ($175 million).

Fairfax shares closed on Friday at A$0.565.

Trade Me is New Zealand’s most visited web site, offering on-line auctions and classified advertising. ($1 = 1.26 NZ dollars)

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
