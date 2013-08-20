FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Trade Me profit rises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2013 / 8:38 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand's Trade Me profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd reported on Wednesday a 4 percent rise in full-year profit due to climbing trading revenues.

The company reported a profit of NZ$78.6 million ($62.68 million) in the year to June 30, compared with NZ$75.6 million a year earlier. It declared a dividend of 8.3 cents per share against last year’s 7.8 cents.

Trade Me is New Zealand’s most visited web site, with around 2.5 million members in a population of 4.4 million. It offers online auctions and specialist advertising sections for jobs, property, holiday accommodation, and cars.

It said it expected a slower growth in revenues and profit in the coming year as it invested in operations.

$1 = 1.2540 New Zealand dollars Gyles Beckford

