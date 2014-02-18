NZ's Trade Me H1 profit lifts marginally

WELLINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd reported a 1.6 percent increase in first half profit on Wednesday on improved sales.

The company said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$38.0 million ($31.56 million) compared with last year’s NZ$37.4 million.

It said revenue was up 7 percent on a year ago due to growing purchases of its new products.

The company declared a dividend of 7.6 cents a share compared with last year’s 7.5 cents.

Trade Me is New Zealand’s most visited web site, and offers on-line auctions, and advertising for jobs, property, holiday accommodation, and cars. ($1 = 1.2041 New Zealand dollars)