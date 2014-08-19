FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Trade Me full-year profit rises
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
August 19, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Trade Me full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand online trading company Trade Me Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit due to higher sales and said it expected a further increase in the year ahead.

The company reported a record profit of $NZ80.1 million ($67.48 million) in the year to June 30, from NZ$78.6 million a year earlier. Analysts on average were forecasting a profit of around NZ$79.0 million.

It declared a dividend of 8.4 cents per share against 8.3 cents last year.

The Trade Me online auction site is New Zealand’s most visited website, and the company has been expanding into job advertisements and property, auto and insurance sales, although the pace of its growth has slowed due to growing competition.

1 US dollar = 1.1869 New Zealand dollar Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.