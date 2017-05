Trader Joe's has been hit with a proposed class action in Manhattan federal court alleging that the grocery store chain charges a premium price for what it calls "black truffle flavored" olive oil that is actually flavored with chemicals.

Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit said the olive oil "does not contain a single trace of truffle oil," a coveted delicacy, but still costs about 34 percent more than a competing brand of olive oil without the so-called truffle flavoring.

