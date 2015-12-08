FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed rate hike should lift trading activity in 2016 -JPMorgan CFO
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fed rate hike should lift trading activity in 2016 -JPMorgan CFO

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve interest rate hike should boost trading volume next year, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Markets likely won’t see the impact of higher rates until after the fourth quarter this year, Lake said, speaking at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Lake added that rates were the most important factor that could drive up the bank’s revenue next year, increasing loan growth as well as net interest income.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points next week.

Wall Street over the last few quarters has struggled with plunging bond trading revenue, particularly on the fixed income side, amid global economic turmoil and interest rates near zero.

Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf, who also spoke at the conference, said that consumer confidence, not rates, was key to restoring faith in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Additional reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
