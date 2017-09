Nov 3 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA

* Says GMEX Group and Tradition announce strategic partnership

* Says strategic partnership to use prices from Trad-X to calculate a new USD version of GDI’s constant maturity index (CMI)

* Says this will underpin GMEX interest rate swap (IRS) constant maturity futures (CMF) contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: