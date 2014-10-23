FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition reports 9M revenue of CHF 623.3 mln, down 6.3 pct in constant currencies
October 23, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition reports 9M revenue of CHF 623.3 mln, down 6.3 pct in constant currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA

* Says reported consolidated revenue of 197.9 million Swiss francs in the third quarter 2014, down 2.8pct in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year

* Says Q3 consolidated adjusted revenue was 212.4 million Swiss francs

* Says for the first nine months of the year, consolidated revenue was 623.3 million Swiss francs compared with 679.5 million Swiss francs in same period in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

